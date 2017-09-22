Britain’s Prince Harry to visit Copenhagen

Photo: PAUL FAITH /Scanpix Denmark/AFP

Prince Harry will make an official visit to Denmark in October, Kensington Palace has announced.

The Prince will be in Copenhagen on the 25th and 26th of next month, the Palace confirmed in a press statement and via Twitter.

The visit takes place at the request of the British Foreign Office, according to the statement.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince would meet Denmark’s Queen Margrethe during the official visit.

“Prince Harry’s first official visit to Denmark will include an audience with Her Majesty The Queen, and an opportunity to meet veterans, including some of the recently returned Danish Invictus Games Team,” the Palace said in a statement.

The Invictus Games, a sporting event for physically and psychologically injured war veterans that was created by Prince Harry, takes place in Toronto, Canada from the 23rd-30th September this year, with 30 Danish competitors taking part.

Prince Harry, 33, will also meet entrepreneurs, young community leaders and others that use sport to help social development during the trip, according to the statement.

The Prince is fifth in line to the British throne after his father, Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales; his older brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge; and Prince William’s two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

