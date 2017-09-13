Advertisement

'Tie down garden furniture and trampolines': Police warn of storms in Denmark

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
13 September 2017
12:28 CEST+02:00
weather

Share this article

'Tie down garden furniture and trampolines': Police warn of storms in Denmark
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
13 September 2017
12:28 CEST+02:00
Heavy winds with gale force gusts are predicted to hit Denmark on Wednesday.

The first strong winds of the autumn are set to strike Denmark on Wednesday afternoon.

“The wind around midday will turn towards the southwest and increase to between hard and gale levels with storm-level gusts, up to strong storms in some places,” the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) wrote in the latest forecast on its website.

Police in several areas have issued warnings to residents based on the heavy weather forecasts.

“When the weather looks like baring its teeth, be sure to fix garden furniture, trampolines and anything else that can fly,” South East Jutland Police wrote on Twitter.

Heavy recent rain also means that wet earth has a weaker grip on tree roots than normal, according to DMI.

“The wind can cause large branches to fall and trees to topple. A walk in the forest is not necessarily a good idea,” South Jutland Police wrote on Twitter.

Boat owners are also advised to secure ropes.

Southern Denmark is most at risk of damage to trees during the potential storm.

Water levels in the Wadden Sea, and near Esbjerg is expected to increase considerably, reports newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

DMI also warns on its website of the risk of “roof tiles blowing off, large branches breaking, and trees falling and blocking train and road routes”.

Closure of bridges is also likely.

After a wet and windy Wednesday, Denmark can look forward to a “relatively fine” weekend, according to DMI’s report.

READ ALSO: Denmark given accidental 'unrealistic' weather forecast

weather

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Related articles

Denmark given accidental 'unrealistic' weather forecast

Denmark’s 2017 summer had 'least sun for 17 years, most rain in six'

Denmark’s 'last summer weekend' to be mostly rainy

Downpours and thunder to Denmark as August continues where July left off

Denmark’s August forecast is as depressing as July’s final figures

Denmark faces first ‘summer-less’ July in 38 years

More wet weather: meteorologist advises Danes to swap festivals for 'a ticket south'

No summer days in Denmark this weekend
Advertisement

More news

Downpours and thunder warnings issued for Denmark

Twisters, lightning and giant hail in Danish summer storm

Autumnal weather to Denmark for start of June
Advertisement

Summer coming to Denmark this week

March tops April's warmest day in Denmark for first time in 44 years

Denmark has coldest April night this century

Cold, wet and windy Easter for Denmark
Advertisement
2,329 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Police evacuate Copenhagen airport terminal after 'incident'
  2. Stop children from being sent to parents’ homeland: Støjberg
  3. Denmark charges 26-year-old man accused of joining Isis
  4. Denmark’s Alternative party wants to give tax breaks to cyclists
  5. 'Tie down garden furniture and trampolines': Police warn of storms in Denmark
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
View all notices
Advertisement