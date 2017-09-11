Denmark given accidental 'unrealistic' weather forecast

Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix

Danes checking the weather forecast in Esbjerg on Sunday came in for a shock after an error resulted in ‘unrealistic’ amounts of rain being predicted.

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) forecast for Esbjerg and surrounding areas showed a constant rainfall level of 18mm on Monday evening and Tuesday.

After being contacted by concerned citizens on Twitter, DMI confirmed that the forecast was “of course a mistake”.

“We are working hard to fix it,” wrote the agency.

Byvejr med sin egen bittersøde kommentar til sommeren '17...

Nå, spøg til side. Det er selvfølgelig en fejl. Vi knokler for at fikse det https://t.co/gjmcvrAvLx — DMI (@dmidk) September 10, 2017

DMI’s duty meteorologist Henning Gisselø later told newspaper BT such high rainfall “cannot realistically occur”.

"There was a technical error, but exactly what happened, I can't say," Gisselø added.

But Danes hoping for a dry start to the week are nevertheless likely to be disappointed – the real weather forecast predicts rain and showers over much of the country on both Monday and Tuesday.

Southern Jutland is expected to see the most wet weather, with around nine millimetres in total forecast.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s 2017 summer had 'least sun for 17 years, most rain in six'