Copenhagen parents should be able to reject unvaccinated children from daycare: party

6 September 2017
Denmark’s opposition Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) Party says that parents should be able to choose whether their children share daycare facilities with unvaccinated youngsters.

The party wants parent committees in Copenhagen Municipality daycare institutions to be able to decide whether facilities should accept both immunised children and children who are allergic to vaccinations, reports newspaper Politiken.

Anna Mee Allerslev, who leads the Social Liberal representation in Copenhagen Municipality’s employment and integration committee, proposed the measure.

“The debate on vaccines is important. Parents of non-vaccinated children must be aware of the consequences for other children. They must take responsibility for that, for example by not sending their children to daycare,” Allerslev told Politiken.

The proposal has received support from the Social Democrats in the municipality, with a party representative in the committee for child and youth promising to pursue it.

“Parents that don’t vaccinate their children are selfish, so we must make use of some tough measures. That could mean a proposal like this,” Jonas Bjørn Jensen told Politiken.

The Venstre (Liberal) Party said that responsibility should not be placed with parents of vaccinated children.

“We do not agree with other parents having to keep an eye out for whether children using their daycare are vaccinated. That responsibility belongs higher in the system. We believe that, rather, consistent guidelines should be made at municipal level,” Cecilia Lonning-Skovgaard of the party told Politiken.

