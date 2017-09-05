Advertisement

Aarhus orders anti-abortion group to remove stickers from city

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
5 September 2017
12:19 CEST+02:00
aarhusabortionanti-abortion

Share this article

Aarhus orders anti-abortion group to remove stickers from city
Photo: Michael Barrett
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
5 September 2017
12:19 CEST+02:00
Aarhus Municipality has given an anti-abortion protest group 48 hours to remove stickers from public areas in the city.

The group, Retten til Liv (Right to Life), placed 20,000 of its stickers in various places around Aarhus during the weekend, reports broadcaster DR.

One version of the stickers pictures a foetus with a speech bubble containing the words “Pssst! After 8 weeks my body is ready, now it just needs to grow!”

The group has now been informed by Aarhus Municipality that the stickers must be removed.

The order is not connected to the political message of the stickers, according to a spokesperson for the municipality.

“We generally do this when city property is used in an inappropriate way,” Kim Gulvad Svendsen told DR.

“We do not want stickers on our property, and when we can see who is putting them up, we contact them. They will be given some time to remove their things – 48 hours – or we will do it and send them the bill,” he continued.

While the stickers have been present on lampposts, pillars and other city fixtures for several days, The Local’s reporter in Aarhus was able to observe on Tuesday morning that a large proportion of the stickers had now been defaced, either by being partly peeled off or with text crossed out in permanent ink.


Photo: Michael Barrett

Ellen Højlund Wibe, national secretary with the anti-abortion organisation, told DR that the demands made by Aarhus Municipality had no legal basis.

“We have not placed objects on roads or thoroughfares. We have placed stickers on objects that are already there. We will remove them if they can show us a paragraph that clearly demonstrates we have done something wrong,” Wibe told DR.

Svendsen told the broadcaster the law backed up the municipality’s position.

“According to our lawyers, we have the authority to say that they may not commit vandalism against city fixtures,” he said.

But Wibe stressed her conviction that the Right to Life organisation had not breached any rules.

“Vandalism is a strong term to use, I think. We have not damaged anything. I think in general it is a paradox that stickers are a bigger problem than 40 unborn human lives being ended every day,” she said.

The organisation will decide on Tuesday whether to submit to the demands made by Aarhus Municipality, according to DR’s report.

READ ALSO: Aarhus to pay back 341,000 kroner in parking fines

aarhusabortionanti-abortion

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

No injuries after shooting near Aarhus market

VIDEO: Festivalgoers praise 'forward-thinking', organic Northside

Aarhus to pay back 341,000 kroner in parking fines

Denmark to co-host women's conference after Trump's anti-abortion move

Denmark leads European push for women’s rights to counter Trump’s ‘global gag rule’

Take a virtual trip to iconic Aarhus open air museum

New Aarhus tower to become Denmark's tallest building

Paris, Los Angeles in Denmark to press 2024 bids
Advertisement

More news

Kim Wall was killed by submarine hatch: Peter Madsen

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen to appear in court over Swedish journalist's death

'Apartments in containers' for Danish students set for approval
Advertisement

Flagship Copenhagen furniture store suffers fire after rooftop event

Plan secures Danish companies 35,000 extra heads: DI

Social Democrats criticise Danish government for 'lack of welfare' in new budget

Belgian tourist bus stolen in Copenhagen
Advertisement
2,312 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Kim Wall was killed by submarine hatch: Peter Madsen
  2. Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen to appear in court over Swedish journalist's death
  3. Flagship Copenhagen furniture store suffers fire after rooftop event
  4. 'Apartments in containers' for Danish students set for approval
  5. Inside the world's oldest tattoo shop
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
View all notices
Advertisement