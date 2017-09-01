Advertisement

Denmark’s 2017 summer had 'least sun for 17 years, most rain in six'

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
1 September 2017
09:12 CEST+02:00
weather

Share this article

Denmark’s 2017 summer had 'least sun for 17 years, most rain in six'
Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
1 September 2017
09:12 CEST+02:00
Summer 2017 in Denmark was a drab and wet affair, according to an analysis by the country’s meteorology institute.

565 hours of sunshine in total were recorded by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) in June, July and August.

The last time the three summer months offered such a low amount of sunshine was in 2000, when 540 hours were recorded, writes DMI on its website.

The lowest number of sunshine hours ever recorded was 396, back in 1987.

In 1947, Denmark bathed in 770 hours of sunshine during the three months.

But this year’s summer was not just grey – it was also wet.

Although more rain was recorded as recently as 2011, DMI writes that “wet summers have been the rule rather than the exception since the turn of the century”.

“We will finish with somewhere around 268 millimetres of rain in June, July and August,” climatologist Mikael Scharling writes on DMI’s website.

“That makes this summer the 11th wettest since measurements began in 1874.”

The average temperature for the summer was 15.4°C (60°F), an unremarkable measure similar to 2015’s average temperature of 15.2°C.

“A summer with few clouds has typically cold nights and warm days. A cloudy summer on the other hand has somewhat humid nights and cool days. Both can result in an average temperature of, for example, 15.4°C, but will feel quite different,” Scharling said. 

READ ALSO: In pictures: Roskilde Festival 2017

weather

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Denmark’s 'last summer weekend' to be mostly rainy

Downpours and thunder to Denmark as August continues where July left off

Denmark’s August forecast is as depressing as July’s final figures

Denmark faces first ‘summer-less’ July in 38 years

More wet weather: meteorologist advises Danes to swap festivals for 'a ticket south'

No summer days in Denmark this weekend

Downpour warnings issued for Aarhus, Copenhagen... and Roskilde

Denmark's Sankt Hans Aften explained: Witches and rain
Advertisement

More news

Autumnal weather to Denmark for start of June

Summer coming to Denmark this week

March tops April's warmest day in Denmark for first time in 44 years
Advertisement

Denmark has coldest April night this century

Cold, wet and windy Easter for Denmark

Glimpses of sun only for Denmark this weekend

Northwest wind to cool down Danish Spring
Advertisement
2,322 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Belgian tourist bus stolen in Copenhagen
  2. Denmark’s 2017 summer had 'least sun for 17 years, most rain in six'
  3. 'Strangers would come up and help us to understand the rejsekort'
  4. University of Copenhagen to offer Beyoncé class
  5. Social Democrats criticise Danish government for 'lack of welfare' in new budget
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
View all notices
Advertisement