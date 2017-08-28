Advertisement

Scandinavian pilots threaten autumn strike

The Local
news@thelocal.se
28 August 2017
12:34 CEST+02:00
saspilotsstriketravelbusiness

Share this article

Scandinavian pilots threaten autumn strike
Norwegian and Danish SAS pilots could go on strike. Photo: Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
28 August 2017
12:34 CEST+02:00
SAS pilots could go on strike next month after failing to reach an agreement on how to interpret rules in a collective bargaining agreement.

Members of Danish and Norwegian unions Dansk Pilotforening (DPF), SAS-flygeres Forening (NSF) and SAS Norge Pilotforening (SNF) are threatening to walk out, reports Danish aviation news site Check-in.dk

"There has been no prospect of success whatsoever in negotiations over the summer. On the contrary, SAS has repeatedly insisted on its interpretation of the current agreement, to the pilots' disadvantage," wrote DPF in a letter sent to its members, seen by Check-in.dk.

For DPF, it means that its pilots on short-haul flights in Europe could walk out from September 11th.

A sticking point between the two sides is the pilots' schedules during peak seasons and how to interpret the collective agreement rules for pilots' working conditions, report Danish media.

The strike threat does not include the Swedish pilots' union, which has been involved in negotiations with SAS since the end of March. It did not comment on whether or not it planned to take similar action.

"We are meeting soon for another round of negotiations," its chairman Martin Lindgren told the TT news agency.

He said the three unions threatening strike make up around two thirds of SAS pilots.

"It is very hard to say exactly how many flights would be affected if a strike really goes ahead, but it is inevitable that it would affect flights here in Sweden. Partly the flights between Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo, but it could also have major knock-on effects for all operations," said Lindgren.

SAS is fifty percent owned by the Danish, Norwegian and Swedish states.

saspilotsstriketravelbusiness

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Technical problems force SAS planes to turn back three times in a week

Denmark missing out on three million overnight stays: report

Summer travels in Denmark: Skagen

Ferries between Denmark and Sweden, Germany paused due to 'threat'

Iconic Copenhagen bus service gets CO2 neutral replacement

EU hits SAS with hefty antitrust fine

Storm Stella causes cancellation of Scandinavian flights to New York

Denmark bullish on foreign investments
Advertisement

More news

Copenhagen Metro expansion proposed as subway line reaches 'full capacity'

Danish police scan submarine for hidden compartments

Fun runners told to carry passports for Denmark-Germany border race
Advertisement

'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'

Peter Madsen denies new charge of mutilating corpse: police

Submarine owner Peter Madsen could be charged with murder: police

Peter Madsen: What is known about the Danish inventor?
Advertisement
2,309 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  2. Danish police scan submarine for hidden compartments
  3. Scandinavian pilots threaten autumn strike
  4. Fun runners told to carry passports for Denmark-Germany border race
  5. Low tax for highly educated foreigners to be extended: ministry
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
View all notices
Advertisement