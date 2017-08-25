Advertisement

Denmark’s 'last summer weekend' to be mostly rainy

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
25 August 2017
09:44 CEST+02:00
weather

Share this article

Denmark’s 'last summer weekend' to be mostly rainy
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
25 August 2017
09:44 CEST+02:00
The last weekend of the summer months is to be showery with some sunny spells.

A Danish summer that came close to breaking records for its lack of summer weather will come to a showery conclusion.

But there will be some sunny spells to brighten up proceedings, reports the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“The generally dull summer weather will continue with temperatures of around 20 degrees [68°F] and a mix of sun, rain and showers,” DMI meteorologist Klaus Larsen told news agency Ritzau.

Friday will begin with the sun shining, particularly in the southern part of the country.

Rain and showers will spread across northern Jutland from the start of the day, however.

“The rain may also cut across southern parts of Jutland and northern Zealand by around midday,” Larsen added.

The rest of the country will see fresh westerly winds with temperatures remaining at about 20 degrees on Friday.

Saturday’s weather will reflect Friday’s with the day starting with sunny spells.

“But during the afternoon it will become cloudy in Jutland and on Funen, where it will rain. That will then spread to the rest of the country,” Larsen told Ritzau.

Despite the showery weather, the temperature will remain close to 20 degrees on Saturday with slightly less wind.

Sunday – the last weekend summer day of the year – looks slightly more promising.

“On Sunday there will be a few isolated showers, but there will otherwise be a good chance of sunshine in most of the country, so it will be possible to stay outside after all,” Larsen said.

weather

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Downpours and thunder to Denmark as August continues where July left off

Denmark’s August forecast is as depressing as July’s final figures

Denmark faces first ‘summer-less’ July in 38 years

More wet weather: meteorologist advises Danes to swap festivals for 'a ticket south'

No summer days in Denmark this weekend

Downpour warnings issued for Aarhus, Copenhagen... and Roskilde

Denmark's Sankt Hans Aften explained: Witches and rain

Downpours and thunder warnings issued for Denmark
Advertisement

More news

Summer coming to Denmark this week

March tops April's warmest day in Denmark for first time in 44 years

Denmark has coldest April night this century
Advertisement

Cold, wet and windy Easter for Denmark

Glimpses of sun only for Denmark this weekend

Northwest wind to cool down Danish Spring

Denmark set for warmest March day for 27 years
Advertisement
2,331 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Peter Madsen: What is known about the Danish inventor?
  2. Submarine owner Peter Madsen could be charged with murder: police
  3. Peter Madsen denies new charge of mutilating corpse: police
  4. Denmark government’s tax plan could benefit base by millions
  5. Denmark’s 'last summer weekend' to be mostly rainy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
View all notices
Advertisement