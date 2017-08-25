Denmark’s 'last summer weekend' to be mostly rainy

Photo: Iris/Scanpix

The last weekend of the summer months is to be showery with some sunny spells.

A Danish summer that came close to breaking records for its lack of summer weather will come to a showery conclusion.

But there will be some sunny spells to brighten up proceedings, reports the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“The generally dull summer weather will continue with temperatures of around 20 degrees [68°F] and a mix of sun, rain and showers,” DMI meteorologist Klaus Larsen told news agency Ritzau.

Friday will begin with the sun shining, particularly in the southern part of the country.

Rain and showers will spread across northern Jutland from the start of the day, however.

“The rain may also cut across southern parts of Jutland and northern Zealand by around midday,” Larsen added.

The rest of the country will see fresh westerly winds with temperatures remaining at about 20 degrees on Friday.

Saturday’s weather will reflect Friday’s with the day starting with sunny spells.

“But during the afternoon it will become cloudy in Jutland and on Funen, where it will rain. That will then spread to the rest of the country,” Larsen told Ritzau.

Despite the showery weather, the temperature will remain close to 20 degrees on Saturday with slightly less wind.

Sunday – the last weekend summer day of the year – looks slightly more promising.

“On Sunday there will be a few isolated showers, but there will otherwise be a good chance of sunshine in most of the country, so it will be possible to stay outside after all,” Larsen said.