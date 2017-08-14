Advertisement

Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures

14 August 2017
18:34 CEST+02:00
A satellite photo taken on August 3rd, 2017 showsing a cloud of smoke from wildfires burning in western Greenland. Photo: AFP PHOTO / NOAA/HANDOUT / Scanpix
Police in Greenland warned people to stay away from western areas of the island as wildfires scorched swathes of scrubland.

In a statement, the police said it "still discourages all traffic -- including hiking and hunting -- in two areas around Nassuttooq and Amitsorsuaq."

"The fires are not expected to end within the next few days," the statement added.

Some of the blazes have been burning since July 31st.

Denmark's meteorological service BMI said the island registered its hottest-ever temperature of 24.8°C (77°F) on August 10th.

Last year was Greenland's hottest on record.

The Danish territory has lost about 4,000 gigatons of ice since 1995, British researchers said in June, making ice melt on the huge island the biggest single contributor to rising sea levels.

READ ALSO: Scientists to explore meltwater at Greenland Cold War camp

