Advertisement

Three more Copenhagen shootings Thursday night: reports

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
11 August 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
shootingshootingsnørrebrogangs

Share this article

Three more Copenhagen shootings Thursday night: reports
Photo: Mathias Øgendal/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
11 August 2017
12:40 CEST+02:00
Copenhagen witnessed further shooting incidents during Thursday night. Any connection between the three shootings is currently unconfirmed.

Police are still working on gaining a clear understanding of the course of events behind the shootings, reports newspaper Politiken.

“We are currently working on the assumption that that shots were fired three times in Copenhagen last night,” Police Inspector Torben Granat Svarrer of Copenhagen Police said according to the newspaper’s report.

“We must review the material from last night before we are able to confirm exactly what this was about,” Svarrer added.

The sparse information is an indication of the likely indiscriminate nature of the shooting incidents, writes Politiken.

The first of the shootings took place on Thursday evening on the Korsgade street in the Indre Nørrebro neighbourhood – the area plagued by many of the gang-related shootings that have beset the Danish capital throughout the summer.

Two people driving a grey car stopped in the middle of the street, before one got out of the car and fired two or three shots into the air, according to a report by news agency Ritzau.

The shots were fired no more than a few hundred metres from a new mobile police station that was opened in the area on Thursday.

The last of the three Thursday shootings took place just before midnight on the Præstelangen street in the neighbouring Nordvest district.

Here, two cars drove towards a man dismounting a scooter before shots were fired at the man, according to the report.

The man was not hit and was later taken in for questioning by police.

Another report of a shooting in the Tingbjerg neighbourhood was also received by police, reports Politiken.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs

The total number of shooting incidents to have taken place in Copenhagen over the summer has now reached 23.

A power struggle between an organised crime gang known as ‘Loyal to Familia' and another group located in the Mjølnerparken and Nørrebro neighbourhoods is reported to be the cause of the persistent shooting incidents.

No fatalities have been reported from any of the shootings.

But Police Inspector Michael Kjeldgaard of the National Police Investigation Centre (Rigspolitets Nationalt Efterforskningscenter, NEC), told Politiken earlier this week that the current gang conflict had been particularly brutal and indiscriminate.

“A new, negative and unforeseen standard is being set,” Kjeldgaard said. 

READ ALSO: Nørrebro bullet hit balcony, travelled through door and into sofa: police

shootingshootingsnørrebrogangs

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Nørrebro bullet hit balcony, travelled through door and into sofa: police

Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs

Copenhagen Police extend stop-and-search zone

Copenhagen’s Nørrebro district has third shooting in a week

Danish street gang expanding into Sweden: police

Danish police ‘stop-and-search zones’ have little effect

No injuries after shooting near Aarhus market

Latest shooting in west Aarhus probably gang-related: police
Advertisement

More news

7 out of 10 Danes optimistic about future of the EU: poll

Swedish woman still missing as Denmark sends divers to stricken sub

Missing submarine found off Copenhagen, search called off
Advertisement

FC Copenhagen to ban 100 fans for Brøndby bother

Copenhagen homes evacuated after car blaze

Denmark’s Conservatives hopeful on tax breaks in new parliament session

Queen 'making a fool of me' says Denmark’s Prince Henrik in bizarre rant
Advertisement
2,391 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish woman still missing as Denmark sends divers to stricken sub
  2. Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs
  3. Three more Copenhagen shootings Thursday night: reports
  4. Denmark’s Conservatives hopeful on tax breaks in new parliament session
  5. Fashion giant wants to build Denmark’s tallest tower in provincial town
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
View all notices
Advertisement