Three more Copenhagen shootings Thursday night: reports

Copenhagen witnessed further shooting incidents during Thursday night. Any connection between the three shootings is currently unconfirmed.

Police are still working on gaining a clear understanding of the course of events behind the shootings, reports newspaper Politiken.

“We are currently working on the assumption that that shots were fired three times in Copenhagen last night,” Police Inspector Torben Granat Svarrer of Copenhagen Police said according to the newspaper’s report.

“We must review the material from last night before we are able to confirm exactly what this was about,” Svarrer added.

The sparse information is an indication of the likely indiscriminate nature of the shooting incidents, writes Politiken.

The first of the shootings took place on Thursday evening on the Korsgade street in the Indre Nørrebro neighbourhood – the area plagued by many of the gang-related shootings that have beset the Danish capital throughout the summer.

Two people driving a grey car stopped in the middle of the street, before one got out of the car and fired two or three shots into the air, according to a report by news agency Ritzau.

The shots were fired no more than a few hundred metres from a new mobile police station that was opened in the area on Thursday.

The last of the three Thursday shootings took place just before midnight on the Præstelangen street in the neighbouring Nordvest district.

Here, two cars drove towards a man dismounting a scooter before shots were fired at the man, according to the report.

The man was not hit and was later taken in for questioning by police.

Another report of a shooting in the Tingbjerg neighbourhood was also received by police, reports Politiken.

The total number of shooting incidents to have taken place in Copenhagen over the summer has now reached 23.

A power struggle between an organised crime gang known as ‘Loyal to Familia' and another group located in the Mjølnerparken and Nørrebro neighbourhoods is reported to be the cause of the persistent shooting incidents.

No fatalities have been reported from any of the shootings.

But Police Inspector Michael Kjeldgaard of the National Police Investigation Centre (Rigspolitets Nationalt Efterforskningscenter, NEC), told Politiken earlier this week that the current gang conflict had been particularly brutal and indiscriminate.

“A new, negative and unforeseen standard is being set,” Kjeldgaard said.

