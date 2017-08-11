Advertisement

7 out of 10 Danes optimistic about future of the EU: poll

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
11 August 2017
16:09 CEST+02:00
eubrexit

Share this article

7 out of 10 Danes optimistic about future of the EU: poll
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
11 August 2017
16:09 CEST+02:00
A new survey shows that Danes have become significantly more positive towards the EU in the past six months.

The study by EU survey programme Eurobarometer shows that the percentage of Danes who have a positive opinion of the EU has risen from 32 to 42 percent in six months, while the proportion of negative opinions has fallen from 23 to 17 percent.

The rest are neutral or responded ‘do not know’. 

Danes are also optimistic about the future of the EU, shows a new poll from Eurobarometer surveying 28,000 EU-citizens’ view of the union. 

Among Danish respondents, which total 1,016 people, seven out of ten answered that they are optimistic about the future of the EU. This makes Denmark one of the countries in the EU with the most optimists.  

The Eurobarometer survey also shows that the percentage of Danes who believe the EU is heading towards a brighter future has increased from 57 percent in autumn of 2016 to 70 percent in the most recent survey. 

Director of European Affairs at the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) Anders Ladefoged says the figures are very good news, writes dbibusiness.dk.

“The EU has in recent years suffered from an image crisis. There has been a lot of focus on the problems and almost none on the positive difference the EU makes. But the figures here indicate that there is an understanding among Danes that the EU helps create solutions that benefit Europeans,” Ladefoged told DI Business.

Danish support for the EU is further emphasised by a significant increase in the amount of Danes who say they have an overall positive view of the EU. 

Ladefoged says the positive trend may be an expression of Britain’s experience of leaving the EU as being anything but rosy. 

“Britain’s challenges highlight the fact that it is important to be a part of the EU.  Without a well-functioning and strong EU, it will be significantly more difficult for Danish export companies to sell their goods abroad and create growth and jobs at home,” said Ladefoged, adding that Danish exporters currently help to create about 775,000 Danish jobs. 

The most pro-EU country is, according to the Eurobarometer survey, Ireland, where 58 per cent of the respondents say they have a positive view of the European Union.

READ ALSO: Danish People's Party signals support for leaving EU

eubrexit

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Denmark makes official bid to lure EU agency from London

Denmark’s Social Democrats, DF join in criticism of PM over free movement

Denmark is EU's second most expensive country for residency application

European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges

British citizens should have freedom of movement after Brexit, says chief EU negotiator

Russell Howard: 'Brexit gave legitimacy to rabid nationalism'

Danish, EU parliaments agree on Europol deal

Overseas voters urged to have their say in the UK general election
Advertisement

More news

Swedish woman still missing as Denmark sends divers to stricken sub

Three more Copenhagen shootings Thursday night: reports

Missing submarine found off Copenhagen, search called off
Advertisement

FC Copenhagen to ban 100 fans for Brøndby bother

Nørrebro bullet hit balcony, travelled through door and into sofa: police

Copenhagen homes evacuated after car blaze

Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs
Advertisement
2,391 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish woman still missing as Denmark sends divers to stricken sub
  2. Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs
  3. Three more Copenhagen shootings Thursday night: reports
  4. Denmark’s Conservatives hopeful on tax breaks in new parliament session
  5. Fashion giant wants to build Denmark’s tallest tower in provincial town
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
View all notices
Advertisement