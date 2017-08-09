Advertisement

Fashion giant wants to build Denmark’s tallest tower in provincial town

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
9 August 2017
10:54 CEST+02:00
fashionbestsellerbrande

Share this article

Fashion giant wants to build Denmark’s tallest tower in provincial town
Photo: mameepoko_flikr/Flickr
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
9 August 2017
10:54 CEST+02:00
Danish fashion company Bestseller wants to invest in its hometown of Brande in central Jutland by building a tower over 200 metres tall.

The firm unveiled buildings on Tuesday for a head offices and shopping complex including the tower, reports Finans.dk.

The shopping complex would include Bestseller outlets, non-fashion businesses and training and hotel facilities.

“We have been happy to have our base in Brande for over 30 years and feel we are a natural part of local society. This includes our physical presences, our staff living in Brande, and the many local initiatives we have supported over the years," Bestseller’s project leader Anders Krogh Vogdrup said in a press statement.

At 60,000 square metres, the new development would more than double the size of the company’s existing facilities in the town.

The project proposal will now be assessed by Brande’s city council with building slated to start in 2019.

Business representatives in the town expressed the enthusiasm for the project.

“We see Bestseller’s project as a great opportunity for the town. An opportunity that can help create a dynamic in all of Brande – benefitting not just Bestseller, but also to a great extent local businesses. A bigger customer base is a plus for everyone,” local business association chairperson Hans Ulbrichsen said in a press release.

Bestseller has 1,500 employees at its current Brande headquarters as well as 800 in Aarhus.

The fashion giant is owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen. 

READ ALSO: Copenhagen gives green light to giant skyscrapers

fashionbestsellerbrande

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Danish designer joins Paris fashion elite a year after getting the sack

Festival brings fashion to the Copenhagen streets

Danish mag slammed for ultra-thin model

The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week AW15

Wardrobe essentials for winter in Denmark

OK to charge women more for haircut: court

Wardrobe essentials for autumn in Denmark

IN PICTURES: CPH Fashion Week highlights
Advertisement

More news

Denmark missing out on three million overnight stays: report

Here’s how to buy a used car in Denmark

How the wrong shade of grey cost Lego millions
Advertisement

Apple to invest $900 million in Danish data plant

EU roaming charges finally come to an end: What you need to know

'Car of the future' to be tested in Denmark

Uber downfall splits Danish politicians
Advertisement
2,373 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Queen 'making a fool of me' says Denmark’s Prince Henrik in bizarre rant
  2. Copenhagen waste 'stored in bags' as incinerator can’t keep up
  3. Eight out of ten Danes receive state money: report
  4. Here’s how to buy a used car in Denmark
  5. Denmark missing out on three million overnight stays: report
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
View all notices
Advertisement