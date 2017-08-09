Fashion giant wants to build Denmark’s tallest tower in provincial town

Danish fashion company Bestseller wants to invest in its hometown of Brande in central Jutland by building a tower over 200 metres tall.

The firm unveiled buildings on Tuesday for a head offices and shopping complex including the tower, reports Finans.dk.

The shopping complex would include Bestseller outlets, non-fashion businesses and training and hotel facilities.

“We have been happy to have our base in Brande for over 30 years and feel we are a natural part of local society. This includes our physical presences, our staff living in Brande, and the many local initiatives we have supported over the years," Bestseller’s project leader Anders Krogh Vogdrup said in a press statement.

At 60,000 square metres, the new development would more than double the size of the company’s existing facilities in the town.

The project proposal will now be assessed by Brande’s city council with building slated to start in 2019.

Business representatives in the town expressed the enthusiasm for the project.

“We see Bestseller’s project as a great opportunity for the town. An opportunity that can help create a dynamic in all of Brande – benefitting not just Bestseller, but also to a great extent local businesses. A bigger customer base is a plus for everyone,” local business association chairperson Hans Ulbrichsen said in a press release.

Bestseller has 1,500 employees at its current Brande headquarters as well as 800 in Aarhus.

The fashion giant is owned by Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.

