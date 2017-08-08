Advertisement

Queen 'making a fool of me' says Denmark’s Prince Henrik in bizarre rant

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
8 August 2017
18:02 CEST+02:00
prince henrikqueen margretheroyalsroyal family

Queen 'making a fool of me' says Denmark's Prince Henrik in bizarre rant
File photo: Nils Meilvang/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
8 August 2017
18:02 CEST+02:00
Prince Henrik has said that his wife, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, does “not respect” him in an interview with a celebrity gossip magazine.

The Prince spoke to the Se og Hør weekly in the wake of his announcement last week that he does not wish to be buried together with the Queen at Roskilde Cathedral, the normal tradition for Danish monarchy.

In a video clip of the interview posted on the magazine's website, the Prince expresses his dissatisfaction with the way he is treated by the Queen.

“My wife does not give me the respect a normal wife must give her spouse,” the Prince says in the clip.

Although he stressed that he still loves his wife, the 83-year-old said that he was unhappy with the expectations placed upon him regarding the traditional resting place.

“It is her that is making a fool of me. I didn’t marry the Queen to be buried at Roskilde,” he said.

“My wife has decided that she wants to be Queen, and I’m very happy about that. But as a human being she needs to know that if a man and wife are married, they are equal,” he added.

The Queen is due to join Prince Henrik at the Danish royal family’s Château de Cayx residence in southern France on Tuesday, where the pair will spend the next 14 days, according to Se og Hør.

According to the royal schedule, the royal couple’s sons Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim are to take over the Queen’s responsibilities until August 23rd.

Prince Henrik has been at Château de Cayx since mid-July.

Palace director of communications Lene Balleby told the Politiken newspaper that there would be “no comment whatsoever” from Amalienborg in response to the Prince’s interview.

“We have communicated the Prince’s announcement that he does not wish to be buried at Roskilde Cathedral, and that this is due to the Prince’s dissatisfaction with his status. We have nothing more to say on the issue,” Balleby said. 

READ ALSO: Prince Consort Henrik: 'I should be king'

prince henrikqueen margretheroyalsroyal family

