Denmark faces first ‘summer-less’ July in 38 years

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
26 July 2017
17:11 CEST+02:00
weathersummer

An all-too familiar sight. Photo: Claus Fisker/Scanpix
Let’s face it, this has hardly felt like summer. Now we’ve got the numbers to prove it.
According to the Danish Meteorology Institute (DMI), July is likely to end without a single ‘summer day’, which is defined as any day in which temperatures top 25C (77F) at least somewhere in Denmark.
 
If the next five days come and go without hitting 25C as predicted, it will mark the first time that Danes will have suffered through a summer-less July in nearly four decades. 
 
“There are only three years in our records in which July contains a big fat zero when it comes to summer days and temps above 25C. That’s 1962, 1974 and 1979,” climatologist John Cappelen said on the DMI website
 
DMI’s database goes back to 1874. 
 
The warmest day thus far this month was July 19th, when an almost-yet-not-quite-there 24.6C was recorded. There were only two days in all of June that qualified as a summer day, while May had five. 
 
But meteorologist Klaus Larsen said that all hope is not yet lost. 
 
“The prognoses for the last day of the month - Monday the 31st – are hopping back and forth over the magic point. Until then there are no real signs that we will get over 25C so no matter what we are looking at a meteorological photo finish,” he said. 
 
Before banking on Monday to break July’s sad streak, perhaps it’s worth a reminder that DMI wrongly predicted we would top 25C last week.
 
Oh well, we can always hope against hope that August is better. 
weathersummer

