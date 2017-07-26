Advertisement

Danish backpacker deported from Australia after rape conviction

26 July 2017
15:06 CEST+02:00
The incident occurred as both backpackers were at Mission Beach in Queensland. Photo: duha127/Depositpho
A 19-year-old Danish man is set to be deported from Australia after pleading guilty to the rape of a 21-year-old British woman in October.
Australian newspaper The Cairns Post reported that the Dane spent a month in the Lotus Glen Correctional Centre in Queensland following the October 22nd incident and has since been held in an immigration detention centre. 
 
Australian Crown Prosecutor Nigel Rees said that the Dane and the British national were both staying at a hostel in Mission Beach and that both parties were drunk at the time of the rape. 
 
According to Rees, the two backpackers had what the Dane understood to be consensual sex at just past 1am on the date in question. However, later in the same night the Dane began having sex with the UK national again while she was asleep. She woke up in the middle of the act. 
 
“All of this is caught on camera,” Rees told The Cairns Post. “He claimed he was under the belief that (the complainant) was consenting ... but admitted that by that point she appeared to be asleep and didn’t seem to respond to his action.”
 
The Danish national had no previous criminal record and had never before travelled outside of Denmark on his own. He was in Australia on a work visa, which authorities revoked as a result of the October incident. 
 
The Danish Foreign Ministry told tabloid Ekstra Bladet that it could neither confirm nor deny the 19-year-old’s deportation from Australia. 
