Advertisement

More wet weather: meteorologist advises Danes to swap festivals for 'a ticket south'

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 July 2017
09:43 CEST+02:00
weather

Share this article

More wet weather: meteorologist advises Danes to swap festivals for 'a ticket south'
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 July 2017
09:43 CEST+02:00
Plenty of rain is expected on a weekend during which summer festivals are scheduled to take place around Denmark.

Many Danes are probably hoping for a weekend in which they can dust off sandals and sun cream, with festivals taking place including the Samsø Festival, Grøn Koncert in Aarhus, Kolding and Aalborg, and Musik i Lejet in northern Zealand.

But the weather forecasts yet more festival rain after soakings at this year’s editions of both the Northside and Roskilde music events.

“After we had a fair amount of rain during the night, it now looks like Friday will be a fairly dry day in the southwestern part of Denmark with 20-21 degrees [60-70°F] and some sun but otherwise a lot of cloud,” duty meteorologist Frank Nielsen of the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) told news wire Ritzau.

Wet weather is expected to begin from Saturday afternoon in South Jutland.

“It looks like we will be visited by low pressure with a lot of rain, so it will be a wet one,” Nielsen said.

“This will develop into a large area of rain in which we can expect between 10 and 20 millimetres during the course of Sunday. It will rain all over most of the country, although not necessarily at the same time,” he said.

The forecast is not all bad for outdoors types – Saturday also looks likely to offer some sunshine and reasonable temperatures.

“Here [on Saturday, ed.] we will have a fair bit of sun and temperatures between 18 and 23 degrees [64-73°F]. So that will be the best day of the weekend with a little hint of summer,” the meteorologist said.

Sunday’s rain means that temperatures on the last day of the weekend will not reach above 20°C.

The average temperature in Denmark so far this July is 17.4°C (63.3°F), reports Ritzau.

“My advice to anyone who hasn’t bought a festival ticket yet is to buy a ticket south instead,” Nielsen said.

READ ALSO: No summer days in Denmark this weekend

weather

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

No summer days in Denmark this weekend

Downpour warnings issued for Aarhus, Copenhagen... and Roskilde

Denmark's Sankt Hans Aften explained: Witches and rain

Downpours and thunder warnings issued for Denmark

Twisters, lightning and giant hail in Danish summer storm

Autumnal weather to Denmark for start of June

Summer coming to Denmark this week

March tops April's warmest day in Denmark for first time in 44 years
Advertisement

More news

Glimpses of sun only for Denmark this weekend

Northwest wind to cool down Danish Spring

Denmark set for warmest March day for 27 years
Advertisement

Warm temperatures, light evenings on way to Denmark

Denmark set for warmest day so far this year

Spring weather to Denmark for weekend

Commuters greeted by train information outage on snowy morning in Denmark
Advertisement
2,441 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish café reported for racism over logo image
  2. Scrap 1,000 krone note: Danish party
  3. Chinese navy sails through Danish waters
  4. WW2 bomb found on beach near Danish lighthouse
  5. More wet weather: meteorologist advises Danes to swap festivals for 'a ticket south'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement