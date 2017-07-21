More wet weather: meteorologist advises Danes to swap festivals for 'a ticket south'

Photo: Iris/Scanpix

Plenty of rain is expected on a weekend during which summer festivals are scheduled to take place around Denmark.

Many Danes are probably hoping for a weekend in which they can dust off sandals and sun cream, with festivals taking place including the Samsø Festival, Grøn Koncert in Aarhus, Kolding and Aalborg, and Musik i Lejet in northern Zealand.

But the weather forecasts yet more festival rain after soakings at this year’s editions of both the Northside and Roskilde music events.

“After we had a fair amount of rain during the night, it now looks like Friday will be a fairly dry day in the southwestern part of Denmark with 20-21 degrees [60-70°F] and some sun but otherwise a lot of cloud,” duty meteorologist Frank Nielsen of the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) told news wire Ritzau.

Wet weather is expected to begin from Saturday afternoon in South Jutland.

“It looks like we will be visited by low pressure with a lot of rain, so it will be a wet one,” Nielsen said.

“This will develop into a large area of rain in which we can expect between 10 and 20 millimetres during the course of Sunday. It will rain all over most of the country, although not necessarily at the same time,” he said.

The forecast is not all bad for outdoors types – Saturday also looks likely to offer some sunshine and reasonable temperatures.

“Here [on Saturday, ed.] we will have a fair bit of sun and temperatures between 18 and 23 degrees [64-73°F]. So that will be the best day of the weekend with a little hint of summer,” the meteorologist said.

Sunday’s rain means that temperatures on the last day of the weekend will not reach above 20°C.

The average temperature in Denmark so far this July is 17.4°C (63.3°F), reports Ritzau.

“My advice to anyone who hasn’t bought a festival ticket yet is to buy a ticket south instead,” Nielsen said.

