Advertisement

WW2 bomb found on beach near Danish lighthouse

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
19 July 2017
15:10 CEST+02:00
ww2ordnancelighthouseworld war

Share this article

WW2 bomb found on beach near Danish lighthouse
Photo: Scanpix Denmark
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
19 July 2017
15:10 CEST+02:00
A bomb thought to have been dropped by an aircraft during the Second World War has been found near the Rubjerg Knude lighthouse in northwest Jutland.

Police are already at the lighthouse and bomb disposal experts have been dispatched, reports broadcaster DR, which has spoken to North Jutland Police.

Military ammunition disposal experts are on their way to the lighthouse near the town of Lønstrup, according to the report.

“We received a report at 9:03 from a person standing at Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse. There was a strong wind yesterday which has uncovered what he called an underwater torpedo, which is lying exposed in the sand,” Jess Falberg of North Jutland Police told DR Nyheder.

The area has now been cordoned off by police.

“The army’s bomb disposers have just arrived here. Now they are going to carry out a controlled explosion at the scene, because it is too dangerous to move it,” Falberg said.

Anne-Mette Siem, a holidaymaker who was at the lighthouse on Wednesday morning, told DR that she had seen the bomb on the beach.

“There were a lot of people, because it’s not a windy day and very beautiful as always. We saw a police car and next to the lighthouse we saw a policeman, so we asked what had happened,” she said.

“He then pointed three metres further down, where there was a bomb from the Second World War. A half-metre long, cylinder-shaped rusty thing. It’s fascinating that you can find things in the sand more than 70 years later,” she added.


Photo: Scanpix Denmark

READ ALSO: German pilot from buried Denmark WW2 aircraft identified

ww2ordnancelighthouseworld war

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'The Germans have surrendered'

German pilot from buried Denmark WW2 aircraft identified

Danish schoolboy finds buried German WW2 aircraft and pilot

After 100 years, British WW1 sailor identified in Denmark

'Nazi hunter' wants Dane charged for war crimes

Denmark celebrates 70 years of freedom
Advertisement

More news

Scrap 1,000 krone note: Danish party

Chinese navy sails through Danish waters

Danish minister criticised for scrapping Great Belt Bridge run
Advertisement

Danish man remanded for child pornography offences

No space at Danish shelters for women: report

Copenhagen wants to cap Airbnb sublets

Jealous Danish man attacks wife with axe
Advertisement
2,443 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Jealous Danish man attacks wife with axe
  2. Copenhagen wants to cap Airbnb sublets
  3. No space at Danish shelters for women: report
  4. Danish minister criticised for scrapping Great Belt Bridge run
  5. Danish soldiers must be protected from Russian 'fake news': minister
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement