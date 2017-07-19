WW2 bomb found on beach near Danish lighthouse

Photo: Scanpix Denmark

A bomb thought to have been dropped by an aircraft during the Second World War has been found near the Rubjerg Knude lighthouse in northwest Jutland.

Police are already at the lighthouse and bomb disposal experts have been dispatched, reports broadcaster DR, which has spoken to North Jutland Police.

Military ammunition disposal experts are on their way to the lighthouse near the town of Lønstrup, according to the report.

“We received a report at 9:03 from a person standing at Rubjerg Knude Lighthouse. There was a strong wind yesterday which has uncovered what he called an underwater torpedo, which is lying exposed in the sand,” Jess Falberg of North Jutland Police told DR Nyheder.

The area has now been cordoned off by police.

“The army’s bomb disposers have just arrived here. Now they are going to carry out a controlled explosion at the scene, because it is too dangerous to move it,” Falberg said.

Anne-Mette Siem, a holidaymaker who was at the lighthouse on Wednesday morning, told DR that she had seen the bomb on the beach.

“There were a lot of people, because it’s not a windy day and very beautiful as always. We saw a police car and next to the lighthouse we saw a policeman, so we asked what had happened,” she said.

“He then pointed three metres further down, where there was a bomb from the Second World War. A half-metre long, cylinder-shaped rusty thing. It’s fascinating that you can find things in the sand more than 70 years later,” she added.



