Advertisement

No space at Danish shelters for women: report

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
09:44 CEST+02:00
shelterdomestic violence

Share this article

No space at Danish shelters for women: report
L: Dannerhuset shelter in Copenhagen. File photo: Torben Christensen/Scanpix. R: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
09:44 CEST+02:00
Shelters in Copenhagen and on Zealand for women who have been subjected to domestic violence are almost full to capacity, according to a report.

An investigation by radio channel DR P4 revealed that there was almost no space at any of the shelters in the Greater Copenhagen area.

Lene Johannesson, chairperson of the National Society for Women’s Crisis Centres (Landsforening for Kvindekrisecentre, LOKK), told DR P4 that the problem was not confined to the capital.

“There are no available spaces at all in Copenhagen or on Zealand or Lolland-Falster. There are a few places in Jutland and on Funen,” she said.

One reason for the acute shortage may be the summer holiday period, centre manager Birte Lundgreen of the Danner shelter in Copenhagen told DR P4.

“It creates opportunities for women to get away. For example, a spouse might still be at work, giving a small window to get away,” Lundgreen said.

“Maybe the excuse of going to see Aunt Oda could also be used [in the summer] when actullay going to a shelter,” she added.

Another shelter, Dansk Kvindesamfunds Krisecenter (Crisis Centre for Danish Women’s Society, DKK) is also short of space, according to the report.

Women arriving at full shelters are sent to alternative accommodation – but this can sometimes be so far away that the women risk being unable to stay there, particularly if they have work or study commitments in Copenhagen, DKK manager Pia Strøh told DR P4.

“It can be difficult for them to support themselves economically, which is one of the things that is important for a person’s independence. That way they feel that are on the right track and can move on with their lives,” she said.

READ ALSO: Jealous Danish man attacks wife with axe

shelterdomestic violence

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Jealous Danish man attacks wife with axe
Advertisement

More news

WW2 bomb found on beach near Danish lighthouse

Scrap 1,000 krone note: Danish party

Chinese navy sails through Danish waters
Advertisement

Danish minister criticised for scrapping Great Belt Bridge run

Danish man remanded for child pornography offences

Copenhagen wants to cap Airbnb sublets

Swede with gun-shaped lighter stops Copenhagen train traffic
Advertisement
2,443 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Copenhagen wants to cap Airbnb sublets
  2. Jealous Danish man attacks wife with axe
  3. No space at Danish shelters for women: report
  4. Danish minister criticised for scrapping Great Belt Bridge run
  5. Danish soldiers must be protected from Russian 'fake news': minister
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement