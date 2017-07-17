Advertisement

Jealous Danish man attacks wife with axe

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
17 July 2017
14:46 CEST+02:00
domestic violenceaxecrime

Share this article

Jealous Danish man attacks wife with axe
Photo: franllera/Depositphotos
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
17 July 2017
14:46 CEST+02:00
A 31-year-old Danish woman was attacked with an axe by her husband during a domestic dispute in the town of Esbjerg.

The man has been charged with aggravated assault, reports news agency Ritzau.

The dispute between the couple is reportedly a result of the man’s jealousy, according to the report.

Duty officer Søren Strægaard of Southern Jutland Police confirmed to Ritzau that the man attacked the woman with the flat side of the axe.

Now under arrest and charged with aggravated assault, the man has been remanded in custody for 12 days and attended preliminary hearings at Esbjerg Court Sunday.

The attack on the woman took place at around 2pm on Saturday afternoon and was reported to police by a family member.

No information is currently available as to the background of the incident other than that it was motivated by the jealousy on the part of the husband.

The woman was taken to hospital after the incident and is not reported to be in a life-threatening condition, despite the severe nature of the attack.

READ ALSO: Three boys chased by axe-wielding clown in Denmark

domestic violenceaxecrime

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

No injuries after shooting near Aarhus market

Denmark government grants gun amnesty in bid to reduce firearms

Denmark father pleads guilty to murder of mother and three children

Police find gruesome multiple murder scene in Danish apartment

No space at Danish shelters for women: report

Latest shooting in west Aarhus probably gang-related: police

Shootings in Aarhus mar holiday weekend as gang violence escalates

Danish biker gang leader convicted in triple murder case
Advertisement

More news

WW2 bomb found on beach near Danish lighthouse

Scrap 1,000 krone note: Danish party

Chinese navy sails through Danish waters
Advertisement

Danish minister criticised for scrapping Great Belt Bridge run

Danish man remanded for child pornography offences

Copenhagen wants to cap Airbnb sublets

Swede with gun-shaped lighter stops Copenhagen train traffic
Advertisement
2,443 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Jealous Danish man attacks wife with axe
  2. Copenhagen wants to cap Airbnb sublets
  3. No space at Danish shelters for women: report
  4. Danish minister criticised for scrapping Great Belt Bridge run
  5. Danish soldiers must be protected from Russian 'fake news': minister
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement