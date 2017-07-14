Advertisement

No summer days in Denmark this weekend

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
14 July 2017
09:32 CEST+02:00
weather

No summer days in Denmark this weekend
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
July has not yet seen a summer day in Denmark, and the weekend weather is unlikely to bring much improvement, report Danish meteorologists.

While temperatures likely to be comfortable, rain and clouds will make for an overcast feeling across the country, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

“The weather this weekend will be a bit of a mess, with son, wind and clouds. It will start well on Friday at 20°C (68°F), with not so much wind. But there will be some clouds and showers,” meteorologist Jesper Eriksen told Jyllands-Posten.

Saturday is likely to be the best of the three days with temperatures again around or just above 20°C and little wind, Eriksen said.

By Sunday, rain and stronger winds will dominate the weather picture throughout the country, with the exception of the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm.

“Sunday will be the worst day of the weekend, unless you happen to be on Bornholm, the sunshine island. The wind will freshen up, so it will feel colder than 20 degrees. Rain will come from the west, but that won’t reach Bornholm until the evening,” Eriksen said.

The meteorologist said he was still looking forward to a ‘real summer day’ in July – defined by DMI as a day during which temperatures reach over 25°C (77°F).

“It will happen next week. We won’t get anywhere near it this weekend, but you can warm yourself with the thought that [warmer weather] will arrive around Wednesday or Thursday,” Eriksen said.

READ ALSO: Twisters, lightning and giant hail in Danish summer storm

weather

