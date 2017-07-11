Advertisement

Denmark world’s 10th best country for immigrants: report

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
11 July 2017
10:33 CEST+02:00
listranking

Share this article

Denmark world’s 10th best country for immigrants: report
Composite: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
11 July 2017
10:33 CEST+02:00
Denmark rated tenth in a study that placed neighbouring Sweden as the world’s best country for immigrants.

Nordic countries generally fare well in the ranking, with Norway placed at number 6 and Finland number 9.

The study, by analysis group US News and World Report, ranks 80 countries based on interviews with over 21,000 people.

Studies conducted by the group aim to “capture how countries are perceived on a global scale”, writes US News and World Report on its website.

Canada, Switzerland, Australia and Germany round out the top five.

In addition to immigration policies, the study takes into account factors such as economic stability, income, equality and employment prospects for immigrants.

The heavy presence of the Noric countries at the top end of the list is in no small part due to a positive worldwide perception of their economy, as well as efforts to achieve wage equality, according to the report.

Several Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia (no. 15) and Qatar (no. 23) have a high proportion of immigrants per capita.

The relatively low placings of these countries is related to the absence of efforts to integrate migrant workforce populations, writes US News and World Report.

Singapore is Asia’s best-placed country at number 18, and South Africa the highest-ranked on the African continent in 32nd place. Brazil, in 45th, comes in as the top-placed South American country.

READ ALSO: Denmark no longer world's happiest country: report

listranking

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Denmark's ten weirdest animal phrases

Denmark no longer world’s happiest country: report

The ten things I'll miss most about living in Denmark

Ten surprising things that happened to me after moving to Denmark

Denmark once again declared world’s least corrupt country

Copenhagen world’s best city for attracting talent: report

Denmark far behind Nordic neighbours on gender equality

Denmark world's sixth best nation for girls
Advertisement

More news

WW2 bomb found on beach near Danish lighthouse

Scrap 1,000 krone note: Danish party

Chinese navy sails through Danish waters
Advertisement

Danish minister criticised for scrapping Great Belt Bridge run

Danish man remanded for child pornography offences

No space at Danish shelters for women: report

Copenhagen wants to cap Airbnb sublets
Advertisement
2,443 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Copenhagen wants to cap Airbnb sublets
  2. Jealous Danish man attacks wife with axe
  3. No space at Danish shelters for women: report
  4. Danish minister criticised for scrapping Great Belt Bridge run
  5. Danish soldiers must be protected from Russian 'fake news': minister
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement