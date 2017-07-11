Denmark world’s 10th best country for immigrants: report

Composite: Iris/Scanpix

Nordic countries generally fare well in the ranking, with Norway placed at number 6 and Finland number 9.

The study, by analysis group US News and World Report, ranks 80 countries based on interviews with over 21,000 people.

Studies conducted by the group aim to “capture how countries are perceived on a global scale”, writes US News and World Report on its website.

Canada, Switzerland, Australia and Germany round out the top five.

In addition to immigration policies, the study takes into account factors such as economic stability, income, equality and employment prospects for immigrants.

The heavy presence of the Noric countries at the top end of the list is in no small part due to a positive worldwide perception of their economy, as well as efforts to achieve wage equality, according to the report.

Several Middle East countries, including Saudi Arabia (no. 15) and Qatar (no. 23) have a high proportion of immigrants per capita.

The relatively low placings of these countries is related to the absence of efforts to integrate migrant workforce populations, writes US News and World Report.

Singapore is Asia’s best-placed country at number 18, and South Africa the highest-ranked on the African continent in 32nd place. Brazil, in 45th, comes in as the top-placed South American country.

